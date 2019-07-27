104 BAYVIEW

Amenities
Available Sat 7/27/19 for a 6 - 9 Month Lease. Rare Kent Narrows water view rental! Beautifully decorated 2 Bedroom + Loft and 2.5 Baths, WATERVIEW TH w Garage + community boat slip. Offered as fully furnished, turn-key short term rental ONLY ~ includes all furnishings down to sheets & towels, dishes and flatware. Pet allowed on case by case basis with pet deposit and additional $50 per month pet fee. Great private community offering pool, boat storage, community slip. Good credit and solid credentials only. Call for more details.