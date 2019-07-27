All apartments in Kent Narrows
104 BAYVIEW
104 BAYVIEW

104 Bayview · No Longer Available
Location

104 Bayview, Kent Narrows, MD 21638

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Sat 7/27/19 for a 6 - 9 Month Lease. Rare Kent Narrows water view rental! Beautifully decorated 2 Bedroom + Loft and 2.5 Baths, WATERVIEW TH w Garage + community boat slip. Offered as fully furnished, turn-key short term rental ONLY ~ includes all furnishings down to sheets & towels, dishes and flatware. Pet allowed on case by case basis with pet deposit and additional $50 per month pet fee. Great private community offering pool, boat storage, community slip. Good credit and solid credentials only. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 BAYVIEW have any available units?
104 BAYVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent Narrows, MD.
What amenities does 104 BAYVIEW have?
Some of 104 BAYVIEW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 BAYVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
104 BAYVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 BAYVIEW pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 BAYVIEW is pet friendly.
Does 104 BAYVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 104 BAYVIEW offers parking.
Does 104 BAYVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 BAYVIEW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 BAYVIEW have a pool?
Yes, 104 BAYVIEW has a pool.
Does 104 BAYVIEW have accessible units?
No, 104 BAYVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 104 BAYVIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 BAYVIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 BAYVIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 BAYVIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
