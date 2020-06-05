Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indian Head, MD
/
16-B Raymond Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16-B Raymond Avenue
16 Raymond Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16 Raymond Ave, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
16 (B) Raymond Avenue - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom upstairs unit. Owner pays heating fuel/water/trash. Tenant to pay Electric and Propane for stove in kitchen. Walking distance to Indian Head Base.
(RLNE5605817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have any available units?
16-B Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Head, MD
.
Is 16-B Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16-B Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-B Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Head
.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue offer parking?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
