Indian Head, MD
16-B Raymond Avenue
16-B Raymond Avenue

16 Raymond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16 Raymond Ave, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
16 (B) Raymond Avenue - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom upstairs unit. Owner pays heating fuel/water/trash. Tenant to pay Electric and Propane for stove in kitchen. Walking distance to Indian Head Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have any available units?
16-B Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
Is 16-B Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16-B Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-B Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue offer parking?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16-B Raymond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16-B Raymond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

