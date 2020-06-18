8371 MONTGOMERY RUN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Please view the video walk through before inquiring about the property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C9KS7KxKkY&feature=youtu.be Perfect move-in condition 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, mid-level condo in sought after Ellicott City! Recently replaced carpeting, and custom paint decor! Family room w/slider to deck! Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Zoned for sought after Ilchester ES. Due to the virus, landlord's agent is not showing the property until a prelim application is submitted. Tenants can view with any other renter's agent who is showing at this time. Community pool included in rent. Seeking well qualified tenants w/good credit! ***NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS***