Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious one car garage townhome in Woodland Village. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Back to wooded lot and walk out basement with patio and deck. Separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Very private lot and plenty parking spaces. Community has swimming pool, tennis court and open area. Great location to Rt. 100 & I-95. Good credit and employment are MUST.