Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:51 PM

305 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD

Finding an apartment in Hyattsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Chillum
27 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Chillum
18 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,252
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
630 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Chillum
11 Units Available
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3412 Purdue St
3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Brentwood
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.
Results within 5 miles of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
H Street-NoMa
55 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,707
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
H Street-NoMa
40 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,951
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
16 Units Available
District
1401 S St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,920
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1075 sqft
District consists of 125 modern, chic and convenient apartments. One- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Relax on rooftop terrace, enjoy fitness center and 24/7 concierge. Logan Circle neighborhood.
City Guide for Hyattsville, MD

"I'm just working for a living singing with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind, / Maryland, I'm coming home." (- Vonda Shepard)

Hyattsville is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of 17,557. It was named for the founder, Christopher Clark Hyatt, and it provides access to Washington via the West Hyattsville and Prince George Plaza metro stations as well as the MARC commuter rail. The accessibility makes this a popular settling spot for people who work in the capital. It has a beautiful historic district with lots of old Victorian homes and is just a quick ride into both D.C. and Baltimore. It also attracts a high gay and lesbian population.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hyattsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hyattsville, MD

Finding an apartment in Hyattsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

