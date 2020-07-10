/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
283 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Heights
4513 23rd Pkwy
4513 23rd Parkway, Hillcrest Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
Harbour Manor Apartments - Property Id: 216881 Oversized Closets, Garbage Disposal, 1, 2 & 3 BR Apartment Homes Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216881 Property Id 216881 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5525924)
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest Heights
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Randle Heights
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Randle Heights
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE
3105 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
848 sqft
COME SEE THIS SOUGHT AFTER LARGE CONDO IN THE RANDLE HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. THIS CONDO HAS TWO NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSET WITH NICE STORAGE SPACE ,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4121 APPLEGATE COURT
4121 Applegate Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1325 sqft
All persons must wear mask to view due to Covid-19. Two Levels, Beautiful Three bedroom two and half bath ready for moving in. Quick access to the beltway. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2103 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2103 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Welcome to this light-filled Hill Crest / Fairfax Village townhouse/condo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath with private front and rear entrances. Main Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Washer/Dryer. Upper Level: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1
3528 19th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents a spacious 3 level Corner unit townhome within walking distance from Southern Ave Metro Station, Community Farm, Boy & Girls Recreation Club and The Beautiful Arc Theater.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4160 CRAB APPLE COURT
4160 Crab Apple Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1315 sqft
Over 1300 SF, all on one level! Large master bedroom with full master bath, large living/dining room, large eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry, professionally cleaned carpets, washer/dryer in unit. Ready for move-in.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Randle Heights
2835 GAINESVILLE STREET SE
2835 Gainesville Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
780 sqft
Controlled access building 2 bed 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Hardwood floors in Dining room and living room. Carpeted bedrooms. Close to Metro and Shops. Great Rental History a must!
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3425 5TH STREET SE
3425 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
Spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath condo unit on the 3rd floor. Wall to wall bamboo floor. Multiple closets. One assigned parking space included. Close to public transportation. Brand new furnace and brand new AC units professionally recently installed.
1 of 17
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
1 of 6
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
3235 15TH PLACE SE
3235 15th Place Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Great value! Semi-detached, three-level, 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome features eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, storage, huge yard and private parking. Master Suite has walk-in closet and private bath.
1 of 17
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Randle Heights
3113 NAYLOR ROAD SE
3113 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming and Cozy 1BR 1BA nestled in a great location near the Suitland Parkway and just about a mile to the Naylor Road metro. Updated Kitchen with all stainless steel Frigidaire appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Hillcrest Heights
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
75 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,615
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1155 sqft
Easy access to Route 50, Interstate 395 and public transportation routes. Upscale living with 24-hour concierge, rooftop entertainment lounge and pool with hot tub. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Similar Pages
Hillcrest Heights 1 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 2 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 3 BedroomsHillcrest Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with GymHillcrest Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillcrest Heights Apartments with ParkingHillcrest Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD