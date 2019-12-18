All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated February 7 2020

4018 27th Ave

4018 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4018 27th Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/15/20 House in quiet area with large yard - Property Id: 86133

Quiet neighborhood home. Solid rental and employment history required. Income of at least $5,400/month (all adults total). Email me first -- include full name, contact info. Confirm total household income (all adults combined), desired move-in date, date you will have deposit and 1st months rent ready.

1st floor: Living, dining, kitchen w/gas stove, half bath, entrance closet
2nd floor: 3 bedrooms, full bath, linen closet (nice master w/big closet)
Basement: partially finished open space, w/d
Hardwood floors, central AC, new windows, fresh paint
No smoking in the house
Fenced back yard, pets ok,
Metro trains are 1.5 miles to Suitland or 1.6 miles to Naylor Road. 1 block from bus lines. 8 miles to US Capitol in downtown DC and close to shopping, grocery, etc.

Process: No application fee. Background check.
House is shown until security deposit is paid and lease is signed. 1st month rent due to receive keys.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86133
Property Id 86133

(RLNE5502136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 27th Ave have any available units?
4018 27th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 4018 27th Ave have?
Some of 4018 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4018 27th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 27th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 27th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4018 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 4018 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4018 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 4018 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4018 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4018 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 27th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4018 27th Ave has units with air conditioning.

