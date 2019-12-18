4018 27th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/15/20 House in quiet area with large yard - Property Id: 86133



Quiet neighborhood home. Solid rental and employment history required. Income of at least $5,400/month (all adults total). Email me first -- include full name, contact info. Confirm total household income (all adults combined), desired move-in date, date you will have deposit and 1st months rent ready.



1st floor: Living, dining, kitchen w/gas stove, half bath, entrance closet

2nd floor: 3 bedrooms, full bath, linen closet (nice master w/big closet)

Basement: partially finished open space, w/d

Hardwood floors, central AC, new windows, fresh paint

No smoking in the house

Fenced back yard, pets ok,

Metro trains are 1.5 miles to Suitland or 1.6 miles to Naylor Road. 1 block from bus lines. 8 miles to US Capitol in downtown DC and close to shopping, grocery, etc.



Process: No application fee. Background check.

House is shown until security deposit is paid and lease is signed. 1st month rent due to receive keys.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86133

