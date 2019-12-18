4018 27th Ave

Amenities
Available 02/15/20 House in quiet area with large yard - Property Id: 86133
Quiet neighborhood home. Solid rental and employment history required. Income of at least $5,400/month (all adults total). Email me first -- include full name, contact info. Confirm total household income (all adults combined), desired move-in date, date you will have deposit and 1st months rent ready.
1st floor: Living, dining, kitchen w/gas stove, half bath, entrance closet
2nd floor: 3 bedrooms, full bath, linen closet (nice master w/big closet)
Basement: partially finished open space, w/d
Hardwood floors, central AC, new windows, fresh paint
No smoking in the house
Fenced back yard, pets ok,
Metro trains are 1.5 miles to Suitland or 1.6 miles to Naylor Road. 1 block from bus lines. 8 miles to US Capitol in downtown DC and close to shopping, grocery, etc.
Process: No application fee. Background check.
House is shown until security deposit is paid and lease is signed. 1st month rent due to receive keys.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86133
(RLNE5502136)