Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Clayton, DE📍
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
235 TRACER DRIVE
235 Tracer Drive, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1757 sqft
235 Tracer Drive is seeking a new tenant! This lovely home in Huntington Mills of Clayton, Delaware has three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and spacious indoor and outdoor spaces.
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
490 DUCK CREEK RD
490 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
237 PRESTON LANE
237 Preston Ln, Clayton, DE
Studio
$1,450
1200 sqft
6 Brand new townhouses for rent immediately, beautiful views from the rear deck. Must see won't last
1 of 37
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
583 ALFALFA COURT
583 Alfalfa Court, Smyrna, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Beautiful rental available now. Fully renovated townhome available in Sunnyside Village, stop by today! This home has new carpet, fresh paint, new windows, doors, and new appliances. The home has a pleasant eat-in kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Village of Westover
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
20 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10 PM
1 Unit Available
104 PERIWINKLE DRIVE
104 Periwinkle Drive, Dover, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1112 sqft
Outstanding two bedroom town home with a one car garage, it has granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. It is located in west Dover close to many amenities and not far from Dover AFB. Apply today!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4452 W DENNEYS ROAD
4452 West Denneys Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4452 W DENNEYS ROAD in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Village of Westover
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
156 MEADOW RIDGE PARKWAY
156 Meadow Ridge Parkway, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Great house in quaint rural community. Minutes from Dover and close to DAFB. Golf course near by too! Very spacious rooms offer plenty of room for everyone to live comfortably.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clayton area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clayton from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Newark, West Chester, and Bel Air South.
