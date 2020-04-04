All apartments in Glenarden
3405, Brightseat road

3405 Brightseat Road · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Large bright room available - Property Id: 161889

Large bright room (12x13x10) available, near new Carrollton metro, bus at door, off street parking, near routes 95,50, 295, owner occupied, internet, utilities, cable tv, included, new furnishings, minifridge provided, j&j style onsuite bath ( shared w/1 person, w/d available, No smoking (any kind), no overnight guest, background check required, 775. Monthly, 400 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161889
Property Id 161889

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405, Brightseat road have any available units?
3405, Brightseat road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 3405, Brightseat road have?
Some of 3405, Brightseat road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405, Brightseat road currently offering any rent specials?
3405, Brightseat road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405, Brightseat road pet-friendly?
No, 3405, Brightseat road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 3405, Brightseat road offer parking?
Yes, 3405, Brightseat road offers parking.
Does 3405, Brightseat road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405, Brightseat road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405, Brightseat road have a pool?
No, 3405, Brightseat road does not have a pool.
Does 3405, Brightseat road have accessible units?
No, 3405, Brightseat road does not have accessible units.
Does 3405, Brightseat road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405, Brightseat road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405, Brightseat road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405, Brightseat road does not have units with air conditioning.
