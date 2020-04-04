3405, Brightseat road

Amenities

Large bright room (12x13x10) available, near new Carrollton metro, bus at door, off street parking, near routes 95,50, 295, owner occupied, internet, utilities, cable tv, included, new furnishings, minifridge provided, j&j style onsuite bath ( shared w/1 person, w/d available, No smoking (any kind), no overnight guest, background check required, 775. Monthly, 400 deposit.

No Pets Allowed



