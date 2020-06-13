403 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
$
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Glen Burnie
3 Units Available
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Glen Burnie
10 Units Available
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Glen Burnie
12 Units Available
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
South Gate
2 Units Available
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Gate
2 Units Available
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
South Gate
Contact for Availability
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:07pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
South Gate
2 Units Available
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,062
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
South Gate
3 Units Available
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.
City Guide for Glen Burnie, MD

"Let's go head over to Glen Burnie / The icicle lights are hanging on the houses all through town / Just the same as they was last year / No-one ever takes them down" - (Brent Hardesty, "Christmas in Glen Burnie")

Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Burnie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glen Burnie, MD

Finding an apartment in Glen Burnie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

