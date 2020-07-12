117 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Burnie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
8 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
21 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Ferndale
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
15 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
7 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1100 sqft
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
30 Units Available
South Gate
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1425 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
930 sqft
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
30 Units Available
Ferndale
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:24pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:07pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,062
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
3 Units Available
South Gate
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
23 A Street SW
23 A Street Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Brand New Construction Town c 000jvvjppHome for rent - Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street,these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
305 Addisson Dr
305 Addisson Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2289 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows.
City Guide for Glen Burnie, MD

"Let's go head over to Glen Burnie / The icicle lights are hanging on the houses all through town / Just the same as they was last year / No-one ever takes them down" - (Brent Hardesty, "Christmas in Glen Burnie")

Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Burnie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glen Burnie, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Burnie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

