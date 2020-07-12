117 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD with parking
"Let's go head over to Glen Burnie / The icicle lights are hanging on the houses all through town / Just the same as they was last year / No-one ever takes them down" - (Brent Hardesty, "Christmas in Glen Burnie")
Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Burnie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.