114 Apartments for rent in Gambrills, MD with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Odenton
19 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Gambrills
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Gambrills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Gate
6 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY 6/14 11AM - 12PM - EMAIL TTURNER@AHPM.BIZ FOR GUEST LIST. Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
525 SALTOUN
525 Saltoun Avenue, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2 sqft
GREAT THREE LEVEL SPLIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATHS WITH TILE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CIELING, LARGE KITCHEN.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1609 TAYLOR TERRACE
1609 Taylor Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2420 sqft
APPLY ONLINE https://288pm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalappWelcome Home! The picture perfect townhome that you have been searching for has just hit the market in Severn, MD. This one will check all the marks on your "must-have" list.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7702 WINTERWOOD COURT
7702 Winterwood Court, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3170 sqft
ACTIVE SATURDAY 6/13. CAN MOVE IN SHORTLY AFTER THAT. Great home close to Ft. Meade. Beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile. Large deck and back yard. Two finished rooms in basement and large storage room with lots of shelves.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gambrills, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gambrills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

