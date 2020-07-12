Apartment List
/
MD
/
friendship heights village
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

521 Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Friendship Heights Village apartments offer parking options, either outside... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4550 N PARK AVENUE
4550 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1540 sqft
First time this floor plan available as a rental. Nearly impossible to rent a 3 bedroom at The Carleton. Corner unit with double exposure, park views and massive balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4601 N PARK AVENUE
4601 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready, spacious 1bedroom, 1bath unit available immediately. Close to banks, grocery stores, shopping and the metro. A free shuttle bus stops in front of the building and circulates on a regular schedule taking you to stores and to the metro.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Boulevard Unit N-906
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
$1,100
318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment Available at the Willoughby in Chevy Chase - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
20 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
18 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
663 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1188 sqft
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase-DC
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,613
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique apartments available in charming Chevy Chase neighborhood. Close to Friendship Heights Metro Station. On-site laundry and garage parking. Maintenance on call around-the-clock. Cats and dogs welcome.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5727 Western Ave NW Unit B
5727 Western Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,400
NEW PRICE! FULLY FURNISHED BUT OPTION TO RENT UNFURNISHED Located in Chevy Chase DC walking distance to the Friendship Heights Metro Station is this adorable studio english basement with it's own separate entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302
5431 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
849 sqft
5431 Connecticut Ave NW Unit 302 Available 08/08/20 Lovely Chevy Chase Condo! Parking and Utilities Included!! - This bright Chevy Chase condo is a dream! The unit includes wood floors throughout, tons of windows allowing an abundance of natural

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase-DC
Louie Condo
5402 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
728 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Chevy Chase (DC Side). This unit is available on Aug 1st. The building is located on the corner of Connecticut Ave. and Military Rd. NW Washington DC. The unit faces the back of the building and avoids street noise.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316
5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,680
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
5327 43rd Street Northwest
5327 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2680 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and updated 4BR/3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING ********ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED!!!! ******2BR/2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS- WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5101 RIVER ROAD
5101 River Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1336 sqft
GRAND 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO FACING BEAUTIFUL GARDENS. FRESHLY PAINTED PLUS NEW OVEN AND DISHWASHER . ALL SPRUCED UP AND READY TO GO. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS PROMENADE .

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
4870 Chevy Chase Drive - 1
4870 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Convenient location - situated close to public transportation and ON the beautiful Norwood park Join a safe and welcoming community! Great for working Bethesda professionals and DC commuters Beautiful and peaceful outdoor deck that backs onto

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6300 WISCONSIN AVE
6300 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,690
Stunning Home on the Corner of Langdrum Lane and Wisconsin Ave. Updated Kitchen and baths. Wood floors throughout! Main level includes a super-sized Living room with French doors out to the back deck, wood floors and a gas fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset
5410 SURREY STREET
5410 Surrey Street, Somerset, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3192 sqft
Spacious contemporary in Somerset.Renovated kitchen with new appliances and dining area with fireplace.Large living room with fireplace. Wood floors3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Master has a large bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW
4715 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5429 BUTLER RD
5429 Butler Road, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$15,500
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
4301 MILITARY ROAD NW
4301 Military Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
898 sqft
Stunning two bedroom two bathroom condo or one bedroom and den(second bedroom has no window)ideally located in Friendship Heights close to shops , restaurants and public transportation.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5013 BROOKDALE ROAD
5013 Brookdale Road, Bethesda, MD
6 Bedrooms
$7,250
2434 sqft
3d virtual tour here http://spws.homevisit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Friendship Heights Village, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Friendship Heights Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Friendship Heights Village 1 BedroomsFriendship Heights Village Apartments with Gym
Friendship Heights Village Apartments with ParkingFriendship Heights Village Apartments with Pool
Friendship Heights Village Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University