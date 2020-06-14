133 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD with hardwood floors
Fort Meade, Maryland, is the location of both the National Security Agency and the Defense Information Systems Agency. In an interesting twist of fate, the science fiction writer Peter David was born here.
Fort Meade is a census-designated location, but don't let that bother you; there is plenty to do in this little enclave that is located almost exactly between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore! You have the amenities and advantages of not one, but two major cities, both of which are within a 30-mile drive and you get to live in a quieter and more relaxed location. How cool is that? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Meade renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.