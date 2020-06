Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location !! Easy Access to 495 and next to Forest Glen Metro. Elegant, light filled, open 3 bdrm TH w/ 2 car garage. Marble foyer and hardwood flooring throughout the 1st and 2nd floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash, cozy family room w/ fireplace. Deck backing to trees. This unit is freshly painted and ready for move-in. $ 35 appl fee per adult.