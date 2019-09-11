2101 Ellis St

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new 1 BR furnished apartment located feet from the Forest Glen Metro. Enjoy off-street parking, all utilities, high-speed FIOS Internet/TV included. Kitchen with modern calacatta quartz countertop and eat-at island. All new kitchen appliances. New washer/dryer and laundry storage closet. Wet bar with additional cabinet storage, 2nd fridge and sink, and matching calacatta quartz countertop. Bathroom includes granite countertops, under-sink cabinetry, and a linen closet with shelves. Hallway includes a large closet. Large bedroom includes king size bed with memory foam mattress and bedroom closet. New carpet in bedroom and hardwood floors throughout. Lease duration flexible. Will lease furnished or unfurnished.