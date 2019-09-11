All apartments in Forest Glen
2101 Ellis St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:07 AM

2101 Ellis St

2101 Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Ellis Street, Forest Glen, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Be the first to live in this brand new 1 BR furnished apartment located feet from the Forest Glen Metro. Enjoy off-street parking, all utilities, high-speed FIOS Internet/TV included. Kitchen with modern calacatta quartz countertop and eat-at island. All new kitchen appliances. New washer/dryer and laundry storage closet. Wet bar with additional cabinet storage, 2nd fridge and sink, and matching calacatta quartz countertop. Bathroom includes granite countertops, under-sink cabinetry, and a linen closet with shelves. Hallway includes a large closet. Large bedroom includes king size bed with memory foam mattress and bedroom closet. New carpet in bedroom and hardwood floors throughout. Lease duration flexible. Will lease furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Ellis St have any available units?
2101 Ellis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 2101 Ellis St have?
Some of 2101 Ellis St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Ellis St currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Ellis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Ellis St pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Ellis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 2101 Ellis St offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Ellis St offers parking.
Does 2101 Ellis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Ellis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Ellis St have a pool?
No, 2101 Ellis St does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Ellis St have accessible units?
No, 2101 Ellis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Ellis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Ellis St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Ellis St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2101 Ellis St has units with air conditioning.
