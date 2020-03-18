All apartments in Fallston
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE

2310 Kings Arms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Kings Arms Drive, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
This fully renovated and furnished 7,400 sq. ft. Georgian Manor Home is a must see! This stunning waterfront estate w/columns boasts 6 magnificent bedrooms, a first floor Executive office with fireplace, 3.5 baths, and is filled with beautifully crafted finishes like coffered ceilings, Palladian windows, and exposed beams. The expansive floor plan includes a spacious chef~s kitchen with expansive countertops, dishwasher, island cooktop with Kitchen Aid downdraft stove, Sub Zero commercial refrigerator/freezer, double Thermador ovens, coffered ceiling, stainless steel appliances and breakfast room with a 2nd sink. The formal dining room features a fireplace and a beautiful tracery ceiling w/chandelier medallion. Step into the sun drenched 1000 sq. foot 2-story living room with exposed beams and dramatic spiral staircase up to library, Harmon computer controlled automatic pellet stove fireplace, and wall to wall Palladian windows offering spectacular scenic pond views. The impressive master bedroom suite features a fireplace, dressing room, walk-in closet, additional 264 sq. ft. master bedroom sitting room, and a spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub, gorgeous master bathroom sink w/built-in shelving, and temperature controlled hot steam sauna for two. Complete with 2 finished basements with granite top custom bar, an oversize 3 car garage with workshop (tools included), and a brand new 1000 sq. ft. deck with screened-in porch and outdoor kitchen overlooking the lake, this Georgian Estate is perfectly sited on 3+ landscaped acres with breathtaking pond views. All appliances and HVAC systems are warrantied for ease of repair. No expenses were spared in the 2019 home renovations and this rare and luxurious rental is the perfect executive rental property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have any available units?
2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fallston, MD.
What amenities does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have?
Some of 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fallston.
Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
