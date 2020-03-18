2310 KINGS ARM DRIVE

Amenities

This fully renovated and furnished 7,400 sq. ft. Georgian Manor Home is a must see! This stunning waterfront estate w/columns boasts 6 magnificent bedrooms, a first floor Executive office with fireplace, 3.5 baths, and is filled with beautifully crafted finishes like coffered ceilings, Palladian windows, and exposed beams. The expansive floor plan includes a spacious chef~s kitchen with expansive countertops, dishwasher, island cooktop with Kitchen Aid downdraft stove, Sub Zero commercial refrigerator/freezer, double Thermador ovens, coffered ceiling, stainless steel appliances and breakfast room with a 2nd sink. The formal dining room features a fireplace and a beautiful tracery ceiling w/chandelier medallion. Step into the sun drenched 1000 sq. foot 2-story living room with exposed beams and dramatic spiral staircase up to library, Harmon computer controlled automatic pellet stove fireplace, and wall to wall Palladian windows offering spectacular scenic pond views. The impressive master bedroom suite features a fireplace, dressing room, walk-in closet, additional 264 sq. ft. master bedroom sitting room, and a spa-like master bathroom with soaking tub, gorgeous master bathroom sink w/built-in shelving, and temperature controlled hot steam sauna for two. Complete with 2 finished basements with granite top custom bar, an oversize 3 car garage with workshop (tools included), and a brand new 1000 sq. ft. deck with screened-in porch and outdoor kitchen overlooking the lake, this Georgian Estate is perfectly sited on 3+ landscaped acres with breathtaking pond views. All appliances and HVAC systems are warrantied for ease of repair. No expenses were spared in the 2019 home renovations and this rare and luxurious rental is the perfect executive rental property!