14344 HOLLYHOCK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage media room

SPECTACULAR COLONIAL TUCKED AWAY ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC*TWO STORY MARBLE FOYER AND ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE*STUNNING BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST LEVEL AND STAIRCASE*HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS LEADING INTO FIRST FLOOR STUDY*AMAZING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*CUSTOM ISLAND WITH GAS COOKING*QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS*SPACIOUS DINING ROOM*LARGE TWO STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH SKYLIGHTS AND FIREPLACE/STOVE WITH FLOOR TO CEILING BRICK HEARTH*UNBELIEVABLE LOWER LEVEL WITH POSSIBLE 5TH BEDROOM*FULL BATHROOM*GYM AREA*FULL SIZED CUSTOM BAR*POOL AREA AND POOL TABLE*HUGE MEDIA ROOM FOR POSSIBLE THEATRE WIRED FOR SURROUND!* SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH LARGE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SKYLIGHTS*HUGE WALKIN CUSTOM CLOSET*3 ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS*OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE*FENCED YARD* SOLAR PANELS FOR ADDED ENERGY SAVINGS*AND SO MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED*PREPARE TO BE WOWED!