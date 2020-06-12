/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1173 sqft
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
827 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12009 TARRAGON ROAD
12009 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
873 sqft
Make this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo your new home. New kitchen with SS appliances, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Remodeled and updated bathrooms. New energy efficient appliances, windows and HVAC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
11907 TARRAGON RD #C
11907 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
2032 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
Gorgeous patio level condo w/ hardwood floors throughout. Open living room/dining room & kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Huge storage room. Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/ attached bath. Patio w/ additional storage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
1004 CAMPBELL MEADOW ROAD
1004 Campbell Meadow Road, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME W/ DUAL MASTER SUITES, BRIGHT LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR & SLIDER TO OVERSIZED DECK. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. LARGE 2ND MASTER HAS ATTACHED DUAL-ENTRY BATH.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2211 JOHN GRAVEL ROAD
2211 John Gravel Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautifully maintained main level unit. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, Full size laundry in the unit. 55+ community. This will not last! No Pets and No Smoking allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Eldersburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Reisterstown
10 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
970 sqft
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
5 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct, Westminster, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
796 sqft
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Fairway Hills
20 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
995 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
3 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
