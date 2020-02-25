6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**Open Houses - (2/5/20 4 PM to 5:30 PM) & (2/8/20 12 PM - 1:30 PM)** Come Visit This Exceptionally Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath (large master suite + potential 4th bedroom space in basement - no egress) w/ a New Roof / HVAC / HWH, New Hardwood / Ceramic / Pergo Floor, New Windows / Recessed Lighting / Crown Molding / Fan + New Kitchen w/ 42" Cherry Cabinetry, Wine Rack, Granite Counters, Top of Line KitchenAid Stainless Appliances, Range Hood, Cooktop + 2 Beautiful New Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile. This home also has a large finished basement with a wood stove and washer / dryer. There is also a super nice HUGE Enclosed Morning Room off of the kitchen and a New Driveway with a 2 Car Garage + garage door openers.