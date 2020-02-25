All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE

6211 West Hemlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6211 West Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Open Houses - (2/5/20 4 PM to 5:30 PM) & (2/8/20 12 PM - 1:30 PM)** Come Visit This Exceptionally Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath (large master suite + potential 4th bedroom space in basement - no egress) w/ a New Roof / HVAC / HWH, New Hardwood / Ceramic / Pergo Floor, New Windows / Recessed Lighting / Crown Molding / Fan + New Kitchen w/ 42" Cherry Cabinetry, Wine Rack, Granite Counters, Top of Line KitchenAid Stainless Appliances, Range Hood, Cooktop + 2 Beautiful New Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile. This home also has a large finished basement with a wood stove and washer / dryer. There is also a super nice HUGE Enclosed Morning Room off of the kitchen and a New Driveway with a 2 Car Garage + garage door openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have any available units?
6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

