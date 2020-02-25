6211 W HEMLOCK DRIVE

Amenities
**Open Houses - (2/5/20 4 PM to 5:30 PM) & (2/8/20 12 PM - 1:30 PM)** Come Visit This Exceptionally Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath (large master suite + potential 4th bedroom space in basement - no egress) w/ a New Roof / HVAC / HWH, New Hardwood / Ceramic / Pergo Floor, New Windows / Recessed Lighting / Crown Molding / Fan + New Kitchen w/ 42" Cherry Cabinetry, Wine Rack, Granite Counters, Top of Line KitchenAid Stainless Appliances, Range Hood, Cooktop + 2 Beautiful New Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile. This home also has a large finished basement with a wood stove and washer / dryer. There is also a super nice HUGE Enclosed Morning Room off of the kitchen and a New Driveway with a 2 Car Garage + garage door openers.