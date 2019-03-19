All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1805 FALLSTAFF CT

1805 Fallstaff Court · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Fallstaff Court, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Modern living in this impressive 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home. One car garage with 3 fully finished levels in a beautiful community. Main level with hardwood floors thru-out, extra large eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space & natural lights. Formal dining room, family room off kitchen & sunken living room on 1st floor. Upper level boasts master bedroom suite with private bath, walk-in-closet, vaulted ceiling and 3 additional bedrooms & hall bath. Lower level recreation room with bonus bedroom and full bath. Great schools & wonderful neighborhood! This gorgeous home is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have any available units?
1805 FALLSTAFF CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have?
Some of 1805 FALLSTAFF CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 FALLSTAFF CT currently offering any rent specials?
1805 FALLSTAFF CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 FALLSTAFF CT pet-friendly?
No, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT offer parking?
Yes, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT does offer parking.
Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have a pool?
No, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT does not have a pool.
Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have accessible units?
No, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 FALLSTAFF CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 FALLSTAFF CT does not have units with air conditioning.
