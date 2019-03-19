1805 FALLSTAFF CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Modern living in this impressive 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home. One car garage with 3 fully finished levels in a beautiful community. Main level with hardwood floors thru-out, extra large eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space & natural lights. Formal dining room, family room off kitchen & sunken living room on 1st floor. Upper level boasts master bedroom suite with private bath, walk-in-closet, vaulted ceiling and 3 additional bedrooms & hall bath. Lower level recreation room with bonus bedroom and full bath. Great schools & wonderful neighborhood! This gorgeous home is ready for you!