Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***Available In July***Come check out this Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in downtown Easton. This home comes furnished with modern upgrade. This home features Two spaces downstairs bedrooms and a huge loft upstairs, Butcher Block Countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, newer carpet and so much more call today for your private showing.