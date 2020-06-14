389 Apartments for rent in East Riverdale, MD with garage
1 of 20
1 of 52
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 77
1 of 26
1 of 57
1 of 43
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 38
If you are trying to decrease your carbon footprint, East Riverdale, Maryland might be the place for you. The percentage of residents in East Riverdale who carpool to and from work is a whopping 835% higher than the state average!
East Riverdale can be considered a large town or a small city, depending on how you look at it. This small city is only about seven miles outside of Washington D.C., making it a very desirable place for commuters to live. See more
East Riverdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.