3582 Yellow Bank Rd

Secluded apartment above a large garage on the premises in the back yard of a 2 acre plot. Private entry and private parking. Completely furnished - move in ready now. Very quiet and situated "in the trees" behind the main house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297328 Property Id 297328
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
