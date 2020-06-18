All apartments in Dunkirk
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3582 Yellow Bank Rd

3582 Yellow Bank Road · No Longer Available
Location

3582 Yellow Bank Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Apartment in the Trees - Property Id: 297328

Secluded apartment above a large garage on the premises in the back yard of a 2 acre plot. Private entry and private parking. Completely furnished - move in ready now. Very quiet and situated "in the trees" behind the main house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297328
Property Id 297328

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have any available units?
3582 Yellow Bank Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunkirk, MD.
What amenities does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have?
Some of 3582 Yellow Bank Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3582 Yellow Bank Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Yellow Bank Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Yellow Bank Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunkirk.
Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd does offer parking.
Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have a pool?
No, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have accessible units?
No, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3582 Yellow Bank Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3582 Yellow Bank Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
