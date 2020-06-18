3582 Yellow Bank Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Apartment in the Trees - Property Id: 297328



Secluded apartment above a large garage on the premises in the back yard of a 2 acre plot. Private entry and private parking. Completely furnished - move in ready now. Very quiet and situated "in the trees" behind the main house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297328

Property Id 297328



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853169)