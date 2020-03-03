Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome Home to 13416 Straw Bale Lane~situated on over 2 professionally landscaped acres with mature trees, this magnificent home has been completely renovated inside and out. ~From the moment you walk approach the huge, Southern-style front porch with majestic columns and walk through the front double door, you will notice that no detail has been left unturned.~ Main level includes:~ refinished hardwood floors; gracious entry hall with large coat closet; dining room with custom molding; two story great room and wall of windows overlooking lush, private backyard; study with built-ins & private half bath; giant living room with built - in bookshelves; kitchen containing double ovens, five-burner gas range, huge island & breakfast area that connects to new, large screened porch that is perfect spot to dine al fresco or relax. Stroll to the sunroom flooded with light that leads out to new deck and backyard oasis with renovated pool with pebble finish, huge pool deck, and new low maintenance code-compliant picket pool fence.~ ~ ~As you head to second level, walk up the gracious front staircase or back staircase, and escape to master sanctuary with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom fireplace and mantle, and private balcony, plantation shutters, giant bathroom with jacuzzi tub, and large walk-in-closet.~ Rounding out the second floor are 4 other spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 full completely renovated baths, plus a new laundry room with quartz counters, custom cabinets, and utility sink (no carrying laundry up and down stairs).~ ~ ~ ~ ~Lower level recently renovated and includes over 2,000 square feet of living space with luxury, vinyl plank floors; a brand new bar with custom cabinets, full size fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and sink; full bathroom; recreation room; huge living room with custom bookshelves and gas fireplace; bedroom; and tons of storage.~ To top it off, the lower level includes a fully licensed Accessory Apartment with full kitchen, bathroom, washer-dry bedroom and separate entrance great for your nanny, recent college grad, live in parents, etc...Recent exterior upgrades include all new Energy efficient Hardi-plank siding and trim, new windows, new exterior doors and sliding doors, new roof, new gutters, composite decking, and new garage doors. ~Energy efficient features include geothermal heating and cooling system, new 80 gallon water heater, backup geothermal desuperheater, Energy star rated windows, doors, and appliances, and added insulation.~ ~Do not miss this opportunity to live in this custom, one-of-a kind property.~ This home has been lovingly restored by its current owners.~ Rental Includes Pool Opening and Closing, weekly Pool Maintenance, and Spring and Fall Yard Cleanup.