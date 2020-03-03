All apartments in Darnestown
Darnestown, MD
13416 STRAW BALE LANE
13416 STRAW BALE LANE

13416 Straw Bale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13416 Straw Bale Lane, Darnestown, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to 13416 Straw Bale Lane~situated on over 2 professionally landscaped acres with mature trees, this magnificent home has been completely renovated inside and out. ~From the moment you walk approach the huge, Southern-style front porch with majestic columns and walk through the front double door, you will notice that no detail has been left unturned.~ Main level includes:~ refinished hardwood floors; gracious entry hall with large coat closet; dining room with custom molding; two story great room and wall of windows overlooking lush, private backyard; study with built-ins & private half bath; giant living room with built - in bookshelves; kitchen containing double ovens, five-burner gas range, huge island & breakfast area that connects to new, large screened porch that is perfect spot to dine al fresco or relax. Stroll to the sunroom flooded with light that leads out to new deck and backyard oasis with renovated pool with pebble finish, huge pool deck, and new low maintenance code-compliant picket pool fence.~ ~ ~As you head to second level, walk up the gracious front staircase or back staircase, and escape to master sanctuary with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom fireplace and mantle, and private balcony, plantation shutters, giant bathroom with jacuzzi tub, and large walk-in-closet.~ Rounding out the second floor are 4 other spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 full completely renovated baths, plus a new laundry room with quartz counters, custom cabinets, and utility sink (no carrying laundry up and down stairs).~ ~ ~ ~ ~Lower level recently renovated and includes over 2,000 square feet of living space with luxury, vinyl plank floors; a brand new bar with custom cabinets, full size fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and sink; full bathroom; recreation room; huge living room with custom bookshelves and gas fireplace; bedroom; and tons of storage.~ To top it off, the lower level includes a fully licensed Accessory Apartment with full kitchen, bathroom, washer-dry bedroom and separate entrance great for your nanny, recent college grad, live in parents, etc...Recent exterior upgrades include all new Energy efficient Hardi-plank siding and trim, new windows, new exterior doors and sliding doors, new roof, new gutters, composite decking, and new garage doors. ~Energy efficient features include geothermal heating and cooling system, new 80 gallon water heater, backup geothermal desuperheater, Energy star rated windows, doors, and appliances, and added insulation.~ ~Do not miss this opportunity to live in this custom, one-of-a kind property.~ This home has been lovingly restored by its current owners.~ Rental Includes Pool Opening and Closing, weekly Pool Maintenance, and Spring and Fall Yard Cleanup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have any available units?
13416 STRAW BALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darnestown, MD.
What amenities does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have?
Some of 13416 STRAW BALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13416 STRAW BALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13416 STRAW BALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13416 STRAW BALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darnestown.
Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE offers parking.
Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE has a pool.
Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE has accessible units.
Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13416 STRAW BALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13416 STRAW BALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
