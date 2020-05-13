17 Kings Valley Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Please click here to apply



Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor.

You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream.

Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

Gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.

Family room off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and masonary fireplace.

5 bedrooms on upper level with tailored shutters. Additional bedroom on the main level.

Great location and close to I-270, Clarksville Premium Outlets, Woodbourne Creamery and Lancaster Dutch Market.

Fully carpeted basement w/large work room, ample storage and 1 additional bonus room perfect for office or exersice area.