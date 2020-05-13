All apartments in Damascus
17 Kings Valley Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

17 Kings Valley Ct

17 Kings Valley Court · (301) 685-1250
Location

17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD 20872

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3626 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor.
You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream.
Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
Gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
Family room off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and masonary fireplace.
5 bedrooms on upper level with tailored shutters. Additional bedroom on the main level.
Great location and close to I-270, Clarksville Premium Outlets, Woodbourne Creamery and Lancaster Dutch Market.
Fully carpeted basement w/large work room, ample storage and 1 additional bonus room perfect for office or exersice area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Kings Valley Ct have any available units?
17 Kings Valley Ct has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Kings Valley Ct have?
Some of 17 Kings Valley Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Kings Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17 Kings Valley Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Kings Valley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17 Kings Valley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Damascus.
Does 17 Kings Valley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17 Kings Valley Ct does offer parking.
Does 17 Kings Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Kings Valley Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Kings Valley Ct have a pool?
No, 17 Kings Valley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17 Kings Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 17 Kings Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Kings Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Kings Valley Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Kings Valley Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Kings Valley Ct has units with air conditioning.
