Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1404 Brooke Rd

1404 Brooke Road · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Brooke Road, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 2 Bed/ 2 Bath SFH in Capital Heights! Come inside to an open floorplan living/dining room combo with laminate flooring and neutral colors throughout! Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter/cabinet space. There is also direct access to the huge backyard and deck perfect for entertaining! There is a full size stackable washer and dryer for convenience. The master bedroom has wall to wall carpeting and nice closet space. The master bathroom with a stand up shower and updated vanity. There is another big bedroom with a big closet and a georgous hall bathroom with a tub/shower combo and updated vanity! The huge yard has a shed for equipment storage as well!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5729671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Brooke Rd have any available units?
1404 Brooke Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 1404 Brooke Rd have?
Some of 1404 Brooke Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Brooke Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Brooke Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Brooke Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Brooke Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 1404 Brooke Rd offer parking?
No, 1404 Brooke Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Brooke Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Brooke Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Brooke Rd have a pool?
No, 1404 Brooke Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Brooke Rd have accessible units?
No, 1404 Brooke Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Brooke Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Brooke Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Brooke Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Brooke Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

