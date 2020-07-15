/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15
$
78 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15
$
26 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
676 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15
$
1 Unit Available
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd, Montgomery Village, MD
Studio
$1,256
468 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-270 and Shady Grove Metro. On-site fitness center provided. Near area trails and green space. This high-rise community provides spacious interiors, a balcony or patio, and a morning coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,428
590 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Clarksburg
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15
$
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,495
491 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
569 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15
$
81 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,395
547 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 15
38 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,764
596 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15
$
23 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15
$
24 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15
43 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
309 MAIN ST #1
309 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$2,995
Economics 101...Situated in the desirable Kentlands behind the gazebo & green space. This first floor retail/professional space ready for your business. Previously used for spa services, space can easily host a variety of business concept.
1 of 39
Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
19960 FISHER AVE
19960 Fisher Avenue, Poolesville, MD
Studio
$1,000
Amazing opportunity in the heart of Poolesville!! Retail/office space available. Owner will entertain joint ventures with qualified principals. Very close to Poolesville HS. The Frederick Poole house is in the Heart of Poolesville.
