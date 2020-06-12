/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11554 DEADWOOD DR
11554 Deadwood Drive, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming home on a great lot close to NAS Pax. Just minutes away from dining, activites, and beautiful sunsets on Solomons Island.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
825 UNIT B COVE POINT ROAD
825 Cove Point Rd, Lusby, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Very clean and very nice furnished apartment. Stairs up to great room with 2 big bedrooms and kitchen area and full bath. Deck and stairs off back of the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8145 HERON LANE
8145 Heron Lane, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Basement apartment for rent located on a cul de sac in the very beginning of White Sands. Electric, Wi-fi and trash service included in rent. Applicant must have good credit and provable income. Lister will run credit and background check.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
30 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
962 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
61 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
46358 COLUMBUS DRIVE
46358 Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Recently updated 2BR 1.5FB townhome with 1 car garage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room area, rear deck in fully fenced rear yard, balcony off of master bedroom. Immediate availability.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
44043 FIELDSTONE WAY
44043 Fieldstone Way, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Please note this is a 55+ senior community. Beautifully remodeled Duplex in the Wildewood retirement community. This home has been freshly painted, the entire home has new engineered hardwood flooring except the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5034 HARVARD STREET
5034 Harvard Street, Calvert Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
709 sqft
ELECTRIC, WATER, WIFI AND DIRECTV INCLUDED!!!! Two bedroom, one bathroom . Granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Conveniently located to Rt. 4.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
23520 FDR BLVD #105 - 1
23520 Fdr Boulevard, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Enjoy the benefits of living in an almost new home located conveniently to employment, shopping, recreation, and entertainment. Featuring light and bright open floor plans, electronically controlled building access for security, elevator, and garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCAlexandria, VAAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDBowie, MDSuitland, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
Fort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDCrofton, MDLexington Park, MDArnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MD