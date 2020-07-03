All apartments in Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

12742 MESCALARO LANE

12742 Mescalaro Lane · (410) 535-6291
Location

12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD 20657

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3505 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement. 1st floor offers formal Dining room, open floor plan with front living room, Family room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and custom built island, dishwasher, stove, range-hood microwave, plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Large rear deck with double door access from Kitchen and family room. 2nd floor with four bedrooms; Master with double doors, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and Master bath with deluxe tiled walk-in shower. Basement level with office and unfinished closet, 2nd familyrm, rear sun room with tiled floor, 3rd full bath, 5th bedroom and a second rear deck. Back yard is enclosed with a 7' fence chainlink fence and privacy fencing. Large two car garage and a workbench and shelving area with double doors leading to small side deck. Good credit required. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have any available units?
12742 MESCALARO LANE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have?
Some of 12742 MESCALARO LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12742 MESCALARO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12742 MESCALARO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12742 MESCALARO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12742 MESCALARO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake Ranch Estates.
Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12742 MESCALARO LANE offers parking.
Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12742 MESCALARO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have a pool?
No, 12742 MESCALARO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have accessible units?
No, 12742 MESCALARO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12742 MESCALARO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12742 MESCALARO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12742 MESCALARO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
