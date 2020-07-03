12742 MESCALARO LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement. 1st floor offers formal Dining room, open floor plan with front living room, Family room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and custom built island, dishwasher, stove, range-hood microwave, plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Large rear deck with double door access from Kitchen and family room. 2nd floor with four bedrooms; Master with double doors, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and Master bath with deluxe tiled walk-in shower. Basement level with office and unfinished closet, 2nd familyrm, rear sun room with tiled floor, 3rd full bath, 5th bedroom and a second rear deck. Back yard is enclosed with a 7' fence chainlink fence and privacy fencing. Large two car garage and a workbench and shelving area with double doors leading to small side deck. Good credit required. No smoking.