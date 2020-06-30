121 NUNNERY LANE

Very clean and spacious 4 bedroom townhome for rent in the sought after Catonsville community! This home has some updates. Bedrooms are large. Ton of storage space. Alley parking as well as street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
