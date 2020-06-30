All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 121 NUNNERY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
121 NUNNERY LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

121 NUNNERY LANE

121 Nunnery Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

121 Nunnery Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Very clean and spacious 4 bedroom townhome for rent in the sought after Catonsville community! This home has some updates. Bedrooms are large. Ton of storage space. Alley parking as well as street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 NUNNERY LANE have any available units?
121 NUNNERY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
Is 121 NUNNERY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
121 NUNNERY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 NUNNERY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 121 NUNNERY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 121 NUNNERY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 121 NUNNERY LANE offers parking.
Does 121 NUNNERY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 NUNNERY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 NUNNERY LANE have a pool?
No, 121 NUNNERY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 121 NUNNERY LANE have accessible units?
No, 121 NUNNERY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 NUNNERY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 NUNNERY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 NUNNERY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 NUNNERY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University