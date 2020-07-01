/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM
131 Furnished Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
10 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,724
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Benning
4203 Foote St NE 1
4203 Foote Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Walk to Metro* Utilities Included* Fully Furnished - Property Id: 283082 Small fully renovated apartment in 2-unit duplex/town-home. **FULLY FURNISHED** and **ALL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** - Including High Speed Internet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Benning
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.
1 of 26
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
7210 Starboard Drive
7210 Starboard Drive, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,997
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1,5 bathroom available in District Heights, MD. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 of 48
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
1 of 5
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
11310 GUNPOWDER DRIVE
11310 Gunpowder Drive, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2050 sqft
FURNISHED BASEMENT 1 BEDROOM. SEPERATE ENTRANCE - KITCHENETTE - HARDWOOD FLOORS- UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST YEAR. UTILITIES INCLUDED - PLEASE CONTACT LANDLORD AUSTIN CALDWELL AT 202-424-9240 FOR QUESTIONS AND SHOWINGS.
1 of 48
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
221 57TH PL NE
221 57th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months.
1 of 53
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force
1 of 27
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
2502 ELVANS ROAD SE
2502 Elvans Road Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2316 sqft
Welcome to 2502 ELVANS RD SE! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in historic Anacostia. This recently built spacious townhome is offered FULLY furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
1747 W STREET SE
1747 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Welcome to 1747 W ST SE! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in historic Anacostia. This recently built spacious townhome is offered FULLY furnished.
1 of 56
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Springs
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
49 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,610
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
54 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,291
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
3 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1187 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Similar Pages
Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamp Springs 3 BedroomsCamp Springs Accessible ApartmentsCamp Springs Apartments with Balcony
Camp Springs Apartments with GarageCamp Springs Apartments with GymCamp Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamp Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamp Springs Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD