Property was rented for Sept 1 Occupancy and Lease fell through. Recently painted and in a great location. Walk to Smoketown Brewery, Beans in the Belfry and other shops and dining in town. 2 bedrooms 1 bath full daylight basement with washer and dryer. Separate ground-level entrance and full kitchen with dishwasher. 3 blocks to the MARC train. Minimum credit score 650. Final touches being completed. Upstairs is rented separately