5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD

OFFERED FOR TWO YEAR STARTING 8/1. Owner is going to Paris and will return 8/1 2021. Sited on a quiet street in valuable Glen Echo Heights this appealing 4400 square foot home, built in 2000, features 5BR/5BA, a totally modern amenities, a sweeping open kitchen w/island, breakfast area & family room leading to deck, all across the back of the home. The finished third floor makes for a great home office Pets considered w/extra deposit, Owner would consider furnished if desired but plans to lease the home unfurnished. 1 block to a convenient Ride-On Metro Bus stop. Wood Acres/Pyle/Whitman schools. Owner will consider some bedroom painting if desired as well.