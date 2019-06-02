All apartments in Brookmont
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD

5118 Wapakoneta Road · No Longer Available
Location

5118 Wapakoneta Road, Brookmont, MD 20816
Brookmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
OFFERED FOR TWO YEAR STARTING 8/1. Owner is going to Paris and will return 8/1 2021. Sited on a quiet street in valuable Glen Echo Heights this appealing 4400 square foot home, built in 2000, features 5BR/5BA, a totally modern amenities, a sweeping open kitchen w/island, breakfast area & family room leading to deck, all across the back of the home. The finished third floor makes for a great home office Pets considered w/extra deposit, Owner would consider furnished if desired but plans to lease the home unfurnished. 1 block to a convenient Ride-On Metro Bus stop. Wood Acres/Pyle/Whitman schools. Owner will consider some bedroom painting if desired as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have any available units?
5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookmont, MD.
What amenities does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have?
Some of 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD offer parking?
No, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 WAPAKONETA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
