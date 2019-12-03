14639 Argos Pl

Amenities
Immaculate 3 story rental in a premier, gated amenity-rich residential community! Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage, hardwood floors, large entertaining kitchen/dining area, deck, fireplace, walkout basement, and more. Master bedroom is a haven for mindful relaxation with an abundant living space, spacious bathroom, and walk-in closet. Delight in the wealth of community amenities from an on-site restaurant to tennis courts or an 18-hole golf course to walking trails, or even the community pool, to name a few!
Owner pays HOA dues; tenant is responsible for maintaining the property.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/upper-marlboro-md?lid=12677675
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5225864)