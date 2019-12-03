14639 Argos Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Immaculate 3 story rental in a premier, gated amenity-rich residential community! Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage, hardwood floors, large entertaining kitchen/dining area, deck, fireplace, walkout basement, and more. Master bedroom is a haven for mindful relaxation with an abundant living space, spacious bathroom, and walk-in closet. Delight in the wealth of community amenities from an on-site restaurant to tennis courts or an 18-hole golf course to walking trails, or even the community pool, to name a few!



Owner pays HOA dues; tenant is responsible for maintaining the property.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/upper-marlboro-md?lid=12677675



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225864)