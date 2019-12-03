All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 14639 Argos Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
14639 Argos Pl
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:09 PM

14639 Argos Pl

14639 Argos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14639 Argos Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate 3 story rental in a premier, gated amenity-rich residential community! Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage, hardwood floors, large entertaining kitchen/dining area, deck, fireplace, walkout basement, and more. Master bedroom is a haven for mindful relaxation with an abundant living space, spacious bathroom, and walk-in closet. Delight in the wealth of community amenities from an on-site restaurant to tennis courts or an 18-hole golf course to walking trails, or even the community pool, to name a few!

Owner pays HOA dues; tenant is responsible for maintaining the property.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/upper-marlboro-md?lid=12677675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14639 Argos Pl have any available units?
14639 Argos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 14639 Argos Pl have?
Some of 14639 Argos Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14639 Argos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14639 Argos Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14639 Argos Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14639 Argos Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 14639 Argos Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14639 Argos Pl offers parking.
Does 14639 Argos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14639 Argos Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14639 Argos Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14639 Argos Pl has a pool.
Does 14639 Argos Pl have accessible units?
No, 14639 Argos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14639 Argos Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14639 Argos Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14639 Argos Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14639 Argos Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University