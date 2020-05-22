15626 CHADSEY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Colonial. Cleaned and ready fo r the new tenant. very large home with a lot of room and space. the basement is fully finished and features a full suite, living room, diding area and room to have a kitchenette. Basement has a large bedroom and full bath as well. The rest of the home shows well with hardwoods in the foyer running through the formal living and dinging rooms. Large ktichen leads to a freshly painted deck overlooking the fenced in backyard. See it now before it is gone. All applicants 18 and older must complete the online application.