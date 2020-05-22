All apartments in Brandywine
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 AM

15626 CHADSEY LN

15626 Chadsey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15626 Chadsey Lane, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Colonial. Cleaned and ready fo r the new tenant. very large home with a lot of room and space. the basement is fully finished and features a full suite, living room, diding area and room to have a kitchenette. Basement has a large bedroom and full bath as well. The rest of the home shows well with hardwoods in the foyer running through the formal living and dinging rooms. Large ktichen leads to a freshly painted deck overlooking the fenced in backyard. See it now before it is gone. All applicants 18 and older must complete the online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15626 CHADSEY LN have any available units?
15626 CHADSEY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
Is 15626 CHADSEY LN currently offering any rent specials?
15626 CHADSEY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15626 CHADSEY LN pet-friendly?
No, 15626 CHADSEY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 15626 CHADSEY LN offer parking?
Yes, 15626 CHADSEY LN offers parking.
Does 15626 CHADSEY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15626 CHADSEY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15626 CHADSEY LN have a pool?
No, 15626 CHADSEY LN does not have a pool.
Does 15626 CHADSEY LN have accessible units?
No, 15626 CHADSEY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15626 CHADSEY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15626 CHADSEY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15626 CHADSEY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15626 CHADSEY LN does not have units with air conditioning.

