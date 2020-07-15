/
3 bedroom apartments
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
3901 Cutty Sark Road
3901 Cutty Sark Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
992 sqft
Charming end of group townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Large light and bright living room dining room combo with laminate flooring. Great pass thru to the kitchen. Great galley style kitchen with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Bowleys Quarters
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
978 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 5 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1896 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Duchess Court
10 Duchess Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
10 Duchess Court Available 08/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Rosedale/Kings Court - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale boasts wood flooring throughout the main level.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
21 UTE COURT
21 Ute Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1194 sqft
Freshly painted, end of group townhome in Middle River. Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Fenced in rear yard! Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
55 and older community Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5111 CLIFFORD ROAD
5111 Clifford Road, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
820 sqft
Beautiful single home with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. House has refrigerator, building in Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dining Table Sets, Sofa, Brand New Carpet, and Laminate Floor. House has three parking spaces, and a backyard deck.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Baltistan Ct.
24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1152 sqft
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
16 HOLCUMB COURT
16 Holcumb Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Ready for rent!!! Freshly painted three bedroom townhouse with plush carpeting, durable engineered hardwood floors, living room/ dining room combination with ceiling fan and plenty of table space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Oak Ave
202 Oak Avenue, Essex, MD
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home on Hopkins Creel - Property Id: 255103 EXQUISITE RENOVATION "Water Privileged" at the Edge of Hopkins Creek.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 Redthorn Road
2106 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
2106 Redthorn Road Available 08/21/20 Updated 3 Bedroom ~ Hawthorne/Middle River - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in the Hawthorne area of Middle River boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Opie Road
11 Opie Road, Baltimore County, MD
This quiet home at the end of a no thruway street is nestled in and faces the woods for added privacy. Enjoy your morning coffee or sunset dinners on a private deck.
Results within 10 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
892 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
