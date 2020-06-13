43 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD with balcony
Let's face it. There isn't a lot of funny stuff you can come up with for a place named Ballenger Creek. Truth be told, it's a regular suburban town with a blooming economy. But, hey, some of us are looking for just that - a self-sufficient, peaceful retreat.
Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ballenger Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.