Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6741 Black Duck Ct
6741 Black Duck Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Frederick Townhome - Property Id: 299224 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome with fenced yard and deck in park like setting plus includes swimming pool membership/tennis courts/playground.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5640 Wade Ct L
5640 Wade Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
Top floor condominium. 2 bed/2bath, Ballenger - Property Id: 5923 2bed/2bath top floor condominium with deck. One assigned parking spot. Small pets may be allowed pending review and extra per month.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6414 Walcott Ln
6414 Walcott Lane, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2617 sqft
Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
5945 Bartonsville Road
5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1728 sqft
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
812 E SOUTH STREET
812 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Carrollton
1 Unit Available
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
6 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Waverley View
4 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Maryland City
43 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Ridge
11 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
City Guide for Ballenger Creek, MD

Let's face it. There isn't a lot of funny stuff you can come up with for a place named Ballenger Creek. Truth be told, it's a regular suburban town with a blooming economy. But, hey, some of us are looking for just that - a self-sufficient, peaceful retreat.

Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ballenger Creek, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ballenger Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

