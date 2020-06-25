Amenities

Two bedroom one bath for rent. 20 Defense Drive Abeerdeen MD 21001 Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, AC included. $1000 per month includes pro rated water bill. If water bill is overpaid you will be credited back. Swan Meadows