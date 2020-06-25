Two bedroom one bath for rent. 20 Defense Drive Abeerdeen MD 21001 Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, AC included. $1000 per month includes pro rated water bill. If water bill is overpaid you will be credited back. Swan Meadows
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have any available units?
20 DEFENSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have?
Some of 20 DEFENSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 DEFENSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20 DEFENSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.