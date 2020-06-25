All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

20 DEFENSE DRIVE

20 Defense Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 Defense Drive, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom one bath for rent. 20 Defense Drive Abeerdeen MD 21001 Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, AC included. $1000 per month includes pro rated water bill. If water bill is overpaid you will be credited back. Swan Meadows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have any available units?
20 DEFENSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have?
Some of 20 DEFENSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 DEFENSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20 DEFENSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 DEFENSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20 DEFENSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20 DEFENSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 DEFENSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20 DEFENSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20 DEFENSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 DEFENSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 DEFENSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
