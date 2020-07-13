Apartment List
/
MA
/
worcester
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Worcester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,720
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Broadmeadow Brook
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 23 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
West Tatnuck
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tatnuck
891 June St
891 June Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEW LISTING - 891 June Street, Worcester - Property Id: 311357 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookup, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Bright, Additional Storage, Built-Ins, Large Unit, Luxury Apartment, Freshly

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Park
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shrewsbury Street
19 Mcrae Ct
19 Mcrae Court, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515 Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
21 Rena St
21 Rena Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit Kitchen Details Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Broadmeadow Brook
11 Gibbs Street
11 Gibbs Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Welcome to 11 Gibbs Street Unit A11! This unit is ready for new tenants. Beautiful open floorplan that combines the kitchen, dining area and living room. The carpeted living room opens onto the balcony that has extra storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Shrewsbury Street
50 ADAMS STREET - 110
50 Adams Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1044 sqft
video link https://youtu.be/0N8AAbq-WrE

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Beaver Brook
132 June Street
132 June Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This four room, two bedroom, 1 bath, lower level apartment is located on beautiful June Street! This west side locale offers you two car, off street parking, sidewalks, and easy access to all area amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton
15 Jonathan Circle
15 Jonathan Circle, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Tucked away in a small cul-de-sac setting, this beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bath townhouse is spacious and updated.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Grafton Hill
28 Hilton Ave
28 Hilton Avenue, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom first floor unit in Owner-occupied two-family close to UMass, shopping, schools, and highways. Completely renovated 2018 with new appliances including stackable washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Grafton Hill
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Tatnuck
549 Chandler Street
549 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1061 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Union Hill
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Broadmeadow Brook
11 Gibbs St Unit E65
11 Gibbs St, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Quinsigamond Village
8 N Steele St
8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment is on the third floor of a 3 unit building on a dead-end street. Large southerly facing windows bring tons of natural light into the space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greendale
9 Isleboro Street
9 Islesboro Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
9 Isleboro Street Available 08/01/20 CLEAN FIRST FLOOR, 2 BR, on Quiet Street of Worcester/West Boylston line! - Clean first floor, 2 bedroom, on quiet street of Worcester/West Boylston line.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
University Park
1082 Main
1082 Main Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,800
1830 sqft
Previously a bar space for rent in a high traffic area, prime location on Main St. Parking available on street. Two bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Worcester
44 Elm
44 Elm Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained Lynden House One Bedroom apartment~Updated tile flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom~Newer Carpet in living/dining room~Rent includes heat, hot water, Central AC, Underground secured garage space, security intercom, onsite laundry
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
16 Shrewsbury Green Dr
16 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
2BR 1 BA GREAT OPPORTNITY TO LIVE IN THE GREEN AT SHREWSBURY. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. GAS FOR HEAT, COOKING, & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9 Ptarmigan
9 Ptarmigan Drive, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1582 sqft
Rare rental offering at the Landings at Ternberry. Ranch style 2-3BR home with gleaming hardwood floors, en-suite master, fully applianced kitchen with access to deck, one car attached garage, large yard, and community playground.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
20 Shrewsbury Green
20 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
680 sqft
Spacious updated desirable Shrewsbury Green Condominiums. One bedroom, one full bath unit well maintained, newer appliances, and recent floors.
City Guide for Worcester, MA

“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Worcester, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Worcester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorcester 3 BedroomsWorcester Apartments with Balcony
Worcester Apartments with GarageWorcester Apartments with GymWorcester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Apartments with Pool
Worcester Apartments with Washer-DryerWorcester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorcester Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College