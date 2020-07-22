Apartment List
/
MA
/
winchester
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

405 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
200 Swanton St
200 Swanton Street, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
603 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1 BDRM APT, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, BEST VALUE! - Property Id: 322933 NO BROKER FEE! Only 25 minutes to downtown Boston by train! An affordable apartment (1650/month) for rent in Winchester in the most convenient location! Walk

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
281 Cross St
281 Cross Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Rent this three bedrooms & 2 full bath in desirable Lynch School district for $2,400!. A good layout, open living room, dining room kitchen on the first floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
54 Swanton St
54 Swanton Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1800 sqft
Fully rebuilt townhouse in desirable Muraco School district! This tastefully remodeled home offers 4 levels of living space with 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester Town Center
293 Cross St
293 Cross Street, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1452 sqft
Gorgeous 2 BR / 2BTH condominium in highly sought after town of Winchester. Enjoy a spacious floorplan including charming eat in kitchen and 2 generous sized bedrooms with a master suite. Features hardwood floors in living and tiles in bath areas.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wedgemere
32 Cambridge Street
32 Cambridge Street, Winchester, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2092 sqft
Looking to move to Winchester? This beautiful move in ready home, is the perfect fit for you! Come see this charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch just a short drive to the highly acclaimed Ambrose Elementary School, Winchester Boat Club
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,149
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
772 sqft
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
17 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Woburn
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
417 High
417 High Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Walk to West Medford Train Station in 2 Mins. Walk your DOG in the large fields around the corner or along the Mystic Lakes!Unit is completely remodeled. 2 level unit. large bedrooms, in unit washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
24 Century Street
24 Century Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
**SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 LEASE START** West Medford! Prime location, just a short distance to MBTA Commuter Rail, Playstead Park and the wonderful shops/restaurants in West Medford square. Classic first floor unit of a two-family home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
97 Playstead
97 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Medford
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.
1530 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1181 sqft
Premium West Medford 3 bedroom first floor condo! Available NOW. This first floor renovated condo is located along the Arlington line by Mystic Lake, and less than half a mile away from the Commuter Rail West Medford station.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Brattle
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
489 Summer
489 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom, top floor corner unit, sunny, 550 square foot apartment in brick apartment building in Arlington. Recently renovated, brand new hardwood throughout, updated kitchen and bath, A/C, dishwasher, disposal. Great closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Heights
290 Forest
290 Forest Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1275 sqft
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home in Arlington's Turkey Hill area. The first floor features a three season sun porch/ mud room. The kitchen has newer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,313
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,312
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
12 Units Available
Lexington Town Center
Captain Parker Arms
7 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1325 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers controlled access, an on-site gym, community center and pool. Apartments have new windows, free heating and hot water, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Packard's Corner and Tara Plaza are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
63 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,662
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
44 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,200
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
City Guide for Winchester, MA

Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winchester, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Winchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Winchester Pet Friendly Apartments
Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RI
Northborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MAEast Merrimack, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music