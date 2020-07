Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 109923



Quiet neighborhood on a quiet street.

Private fenced patio and garden in back.



IMPORTANT: NO PETS.

TENANT WILL HAVE TO AGREE TO KEEPING THIS PROPERTY VERY CLEAN. INSPECTIONS WILL BE MADE PERIODICALLY.

IF PROPERTY IS NOT KEPT VERY CLEAN, TENANT WILL AGREE TO PAYING FOR A CLEANING SERVICE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109923

No Pets Allowed



