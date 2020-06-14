28 Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
13 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fay Street
3 Fay Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for downtown Westborough charm? You will LOVE the convenient location of this updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1213 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6 Bagley Avenue
6 Bagley Avenue, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Superb 2 family home located in sought after Shrewsbury. The 2nd floor unit consist of 2 bedrooms,1 bath, open floor concept for Kitchen/dining. Updated kitchen/bath with stainless steel appliances & new recess lights throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Hudson
1 Unit Available
65 Main St Apt 15
65 Main Street, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Includes Heat/Hot Water And Electric. Located on Main St in Downtown Hudson. Plenty of parking in the town lot behind the building. Coin-op laundry on-site, elevator, hardwood floors. Six different layouts to choose from.
City Guide for Westborough, MA

Westborough, MA may not be the most well-known place in the country, but it still can claim fame for its contributions. It is little-known nowadays that Westborough, through its native son Eli Whitney, played a major role in the progress of industry in the young and growing United States. Whitney, a Yale grad and a talented inventor, revolutionized several important industries with his cotton gin and his interchangeable parts system of producing arms. Whitney's inventions influenced generatio...

Incorporated in the nicely alliterative year of 1717 as the 100th town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Westborough's lucky numbers and lucky stars seem to have aligned to create an ideal small town in an excellent location. For those craving some suburban living, this location still lets you easily pop into the big city when the mood strikes. As a suburb of both Boston (30 miles) and Worcester (10 miles) and located at the junction of major routes 9, 495 and 90 (Mass. Turnpike), Westborough is an extremely convenient home base. Residents can easily get to the cities via highway or commuter rail lines. Westborough is itself home to many businesses, so you may be able to work locally. How can you turn away from this two-time selectee to "Money Magazine's" Best Places To Live list? That's right; "The Boro" has come into its own as a desirable place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westborough, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

