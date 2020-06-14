28 Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA with hardwood floors
Westborough, MA may not be the most well-known place in the country, but it still can claim fame for its contributions. It is little-known nowadays that Westborough, through its native son Eli Whitney, played a major role in the progress of industry in the young and growing United States. Whitney, a Yale grad and a talented inventor, revolutionized several important industries with his cotton gin and his interchangeable parts system of producing arms. Whitney's inventions influenced generatio...
Incorporated in the nicely alliterative year of 1717 as the 100th town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Westborough's lucky numbers and lucky stars seem to have aligned to create an ideal small town in an excellent location. For those craving some suburban living, this location still lets you easily pop into the big city when the mood strikes. As a suburb of both Boston (30 miles) and Worcester (10 miles) and located at the junction of major routes 9, 495 and 90 (Mass. Turnpike), Westborough is an extremely convenient home base. Residents can easily get to the cities via highway or commuter rail lines. Westborough is itself home to many businesses, so you may be able to work locally. How can you turn away from this two-time selectee to "Money Magazine's" Best Places To Live list? That's right; "The Boro" has come into its own as a desirable place to live. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westborough renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.