Looking for downtown Westborough charm? You will LOVE the convenient location of this updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment. Spacious, renovated kitchen including brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops combine with a charming built in cabinet and a large walk in pantry. High ceilings, a large living room and dining room combined with original hardwood floors make this feel so cozy. Freshly painted throughout and waiting for you to make it home! Available July 1.