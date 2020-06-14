Apartment List
/
MA
/
wellesley
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

929 Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellesley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
41 Howe St.
41 Howe Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Wellesley Farm House - Property Id: 245225 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245225 Property Id 245225 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826651)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Oak St.
11 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Wellesley

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
379 Hunnewell St.
379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1439 sqft
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Wellesley
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Golden Triangle
18 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Saxonville
6 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,691
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated August 15 at 08:58pm
$
Downtown Watertown
Contact for Availability
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Oak Hill
5 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Newton Highlands
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Auburndale
2 Units Available
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
11 Breck Ave.
11 Breck Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
9999 sqft
Cheap and most importantly 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in Oak Square Brighton. This apartment is centrally located near ample points of transportation. You are just a walk away from the 64, 57, and 501/503 express bus to downtown.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Pleasant Street
87 Pleasant Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494 *** Virtual Tour available - Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brook Farm
1 Unit Available
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.
City Guide for Wellesley, MA

Wellesley is just 16 miles outside of Boston, so residents get all the big-city advantages from Beantown while also enjoying lush tree-lined streets and restored historical buildings. The big city may be close enough for amenities, but Wellesley might as well be a million miles away because it has a much more relaxed vibe.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wellesley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Once you’ve decided that you want to settle in Wellesley, you’ll need to find a place to live. And you better do your homework, otherwise you might just get hauled right out of town.

It may be a bit easier to find a place in Newton or Natick (both are close by), but Wellesley is a true hot spot, as you'll be able to go into any neighboring town and triumphantly exclaim, "Excuse me, I have to get back to Wellesley." Trust us, the glares are worth it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wellesley, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellesley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wellesley 2 BedroomsWellesley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellesley 3 BedroomsWellesley Apartments with Balcony
Wellesley Apartments with GymWellesley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellesley Apartments with ParkingWellesley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellesley Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellesley Furnished ApartmentsWellesley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Taunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MADerry, NHNew Bedford, MAExeter, NHMilford, MACentral Falls, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeMassachusetts Bay Community College
Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker College