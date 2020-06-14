929 Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA with hardwood floors
Wellesley is just 16 miles outside of Boston, so residents get all the big-city advantages from Beantown while also enjoying lush tree-lined streets and restored historical buildings. The big city may be close enough for amenities, but Wellesley might as well be a million miles away because it has a much more relaxed vibe.
Having trouble with Craigslist Wellesley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Once you’ve decided that you want to settle in Wellesley, you’ll need to find a place to live. And you better do your homework, otherwise you might just get hauled right out of town.
It may be a bit easier to find a place in Newton or Natick (both are close by), but Wellesley is a true hot spot, as you'll be able to go into any neighboring town and triumphantly exclaim, "Excuse me, I have to get back to Wellesley." Trust us, the glares are worth it. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellesley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.