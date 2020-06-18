All apartments in Wellesley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

31 Oak Street

31 Oak Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
31 Oak Street Apt #2, Wellesley, MA 02482 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: allowed. Home for the holidays! Gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath condo with 3 parking spaces. Recently renovated, boasting Viking appliances, porcelnosa fixtures & tiles, granite countertops. Washer /Dryer, central air, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Private outdoor space, that is fenced in for your pet, and perfect for a summer barbecue. Conveniently located steps from Sprague Elementary School. Close to Babson College, the shops at Linden Street, route 9, 95 and public transportation. This is a lease break situation, flexible terms. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571167 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Oak Street have any available units?
31 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellesley, MA.
What amenities does 31 Oak Street have?
Some of 31 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 31 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 31 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 31 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Oak Street has units with air conditioning.
