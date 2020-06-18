Amenities

31 Oak Street Apt #2, Wellesley, MA 02482 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: allowed. Home for the holidays! Gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath condo with 3 parking spaces. Recently renovated, boasting Viking appliances, porcelnosa fixtures & tiles, granite countertops. Washer /Dryer, central air, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Private outdoor space, that is fenced in for your pet, and perfect for a summer barbecue. Conveniently located steps from Sprague Elementary School. Close to Babson College, the shops at Linden Street, route 9, 95 and public transportation. This is a lease break situation, flexible terms. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571167 ]