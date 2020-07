Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors ceiling fan ice maker oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center community garden dog park game room guest parking guest suite lobby online portal package receiving yoga

The eco-friendly apartments for rent at The Village at Taylor Pond feature understated and luxurious apartments in beautiful Bedford, Massachusetts. Each spacious home in this pet-friendly community includes top amenities like granite countertops, spa-like 42-inch bathtubs, full-sized washer and dryers and generous walk-in closets. The building features a private pool, an outdoor gourmet cooking area, a fitness center, and even a movie theater. This community also holds the distinguished honor of being one of only six Massachusetts developments selected for the LEED Neighborhood Development Pilot Program--another example of the property's true dedication to being green. For those who seek luxury living in Massachusetts, your search is over.