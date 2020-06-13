/
the pinehills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
12 Apartments for rent in The Pinehills, MA📍
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way, The Pinehills, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,006
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one-car garage parking, private entryways, an onsite tennis court and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is just moments from Pinehills Golf Club and beautiful Long Pond.
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.
3 Foxglove Dr.
3 Foxglove Drive, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
MONTHY ONLY in off-season. AVAIL months of MARCH 2020 through MAY 2020, part of June negotiable rate. (WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL from JUNE through SEPT.) Contact us for availability for summer weekly rentals and for terms.
3 Short Street
3 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Spectacular 2BR/1.5 Bath Townhouse Apartment with views of the Ocean. 3 Levels of luxury living. Garage, Hardwood floors throughout.
9 Short Street
9 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Very special townhouse apartment. 2BR/1.5 BA w/garage. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/SS Appliances, ice maker, microwave. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Hardwoods throughout. And, a large deck with ocean breezes.
681 State Rd
681 State Road, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
776 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 681 State Rd in Plymouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!
42 Avenue B
42 Avenue B, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1917 sqft
White Horse Beach weekly Rental of this gorgeous contemporary fully furnished 4BR, 3 Full bath with open floor plan first floor. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout first floor throughout living room and kitchen with amazing natural light.
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1366 sqft
NOW Leasing! Welcome to the Redbrook Apartments, a unique blend of nature, energy, community and luxury located in a truly special place. You’ll enjoy our urban design as well as the surrounding vast open spaces and waterways.
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
42 Oak Bluff Circle
42 Oak Bluff Circle, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3994 sqft
- Lease Purchase our remarkable property with panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay and miles of shoreline.
Bourne
7 Chapin Lane
7 Chapin Lane, Barnstable County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1144 sqft
7 Chapin Lane Available 07/31/20 Single Family Home - A Cape Cod style home in a quiet neighborhood. This is a single story home with a finished basement. The home boast lot's of space.
11 Bay Cliff
11 Baycliff Circle, Plymouth County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4242 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for The Pinehills rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,230.
Some of the colleges located in the The Pinehills area include Babson College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Pinehills from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Brookline, and Somerville.
