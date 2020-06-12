/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taunton, MA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Arthur St
30 Arthur St, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517 3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16 Union Street
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Union Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Taunton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Results within 10 miles of Taunton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
14 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677770)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
41 Shaw Road
41 Shaw Road, Bridgewater, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom apartment located near Bridgewater State University. Stackable laundry in unit. Townhouse style apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
27 Summer Street
27 Summer Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment on second floor, convenient to downtown train station, major routes, highways, shopping schools and Capron park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
160 Pine St
160 Pine Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Impressive townhome style apartment completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, new appliances and flooring as well as ample eating area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
14-16 East 4th Street
14-16 East Fourth Street, Attleboro, MA
This STUNNINGLY maintained townhouse style apartment has everything a single family can offer! Where else can you find a rental with 1,500 sq. ft? There is plenty of room for entertaining from the spacious first level to the 4 bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
82 Mill Street
82 Mill Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1831 sqft
Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, single-family home will be available for occupancy mid-June.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Seekonk
1 Unit Available
180 Read Street
180 Read Street, Bristol County, MA
This exceptional contemporary home offers a large eat in chef's kitchen, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
