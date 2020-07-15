/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Fayette Street
75 Collins
75 Collins Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedroom, one bathroom apartment ,Gas heat, on street parking close to places of worship, Lynn English High school and Stop and Shop supermarket, Available for July 1, 2020. Unit is been renovated, building is owner occupied. Terms: One year lease
Diamond District
271 Lynn Shore Dr
271 Lynn Shore Drive, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
STUNNING OCEAN VIEW!! Gazing at the ocean on your own private wrap-around porch. Go for a healthy stroll along the beach just a few steps from this Oceanfront 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the desired Lynn's historic Diamond District.
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
South Peabody
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
South Salem
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.
Central Lynn
263-273 Summer Street 4
263-273 Summer Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
Newly renovated spacious 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 310989 Newly renovated beautiful large 5 room3 bedroom apartment close to shopping and transportation.
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1407 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1473 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Belingham Square
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Chelsea - Newly renovated spacious 3 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Chelsea center close to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Socially distanced showings available at your convenience.
Eagle Hill
119 Lexington Street
119 Lexington Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
834 sqft
119 Lexington Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Crescent Beach
6 Nahant Avenue
6 Nahant Avenue, Revere, MA
6 Nahant Avenue Apt #3, Revere, MA 02151 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1098 Bennington Street
1098 Bennington Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Rent: $3,000 / Month Beds: 3 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Dog Friendly (no cats) Parking: Street parking, permit only Utilities: Not included (Dec-Feb avg: $37/month gas; $53/month electric // Jun-Jul avg: $15/month gas; $38/month
Maplewood
35 Greenwood St.
35 Greenwood Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1124 sqft
Great single family 6 room, 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath with Maple cabinet kitchen, tile floors, recessed lighting, granite counter, pantry, and dining area, big living room with ceiling fan and hardwood floors, large dining room with hardwood floors,
Wyoming
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
255 Paris
255 Paris Street, Boston, MA
Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood, this newly renovated (to the studs) 4 bedroom 2 full bath offers lots of light and a huge backyard & deck. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings.
Soldiers Home
105 Franklin St.
105 Franklin Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
152 Saratoga St.
152 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
Spectacular Single Family Home, gutted to the studs.
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.
Addison-Orange
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.
Downtown Revere
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
13 Wordsworth
13 Wordsworth Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 Bath. Great Porch / Backyard. Close to Wood Island T stop. Fantastic Unit! Terms: One year lease
